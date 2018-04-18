Angry Hoodlums Storm NASS During Plenary, Steal Senate Mace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Protesters demanding the sack of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, and other members of the Senate stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday.

After the placard bearing group had access into the National Assembly, they stormed the Senate where they took the mace away.

The thugs also demanded the ouster of Senators Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye on their placards.

Some of the senators alleged that the hoodlums had the backing of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was recently suspended by the Senate.

Omo-Agege was suspended for dragging the Senate to court.

Reports reaching African Examiner say Police have arrested Senator Omo-Agege over the stolen mace

This is a developing story/

More to come…

