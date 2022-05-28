Many Feared Dead In Rivers Church Stampede

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many persons are feared dead following a stampede which began before the beginning of a programme organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to The Punch, a source stated that the Church had invited the public to come and get gifts for its fourth anniversary.

Although the church known as ‘Kings Assembly’ is located in the GRA axis of the metropolis, the programme was at the Polo Club in the Rivers State capital to allow the usual large congregation.

However, the crowd overstretched the venue as some of the invitees came on Friday evening and some came as early as 6.30am on Saturday morning for an event that was supposed to start by 9am.

The source also disclosed that most of the victims have been taken to the nearby military hospital in Port Harcourt.

The source said: “As I speak with you, I have counted 21 corpses at the military hospital. I heard some were taken to a different facility.

“This is not the first time the church is holding this programme, but the crowd since yesterday (Friday) till this morning is much.

“It was said that gift items and free food would be served. It is very painful.”

The Rivers State Police Command has since acknowledged this development and will soon issue a statement.