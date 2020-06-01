APC Governors Meet Oshimhole Over Rift With Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors, who were elected on the platform of the APC, have met with the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, at the National secretariat of the party in Abuja to settle the issue between him and the Governor Obaseki.

According to report the meeting was held so as to reduce the tension in the party ahead of the Edo and Ondo primaries.

Among the governor that were seen at the Secretariat include: the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu;

Others are, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kwara State governor, Abulramam Abdulrazak, were all sighted at the APC National Secretariat.