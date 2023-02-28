APC Slams Opposition Parties Over Calls For Election Cancellation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Tuesday slammed opposition parties over their calls for the cancellation of the February 25 presidential election.

At a briefing on Tuesday, a Media Adviser of the APC PCC, Dele Alake knocked the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for the cancellation of the election, saying it will be tantamount to an “abortion of democracy”.

Alake said the presidential candidates of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his LP counterpart, Peter Obi to “accept defeat honourably”.

“This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the result declared by the collation centres in the states,” he said.

“In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Buhari in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour instead of heating the polity with reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi do the needful, the necessary thing and save Nigeria by calling Tinubu now and conceding defeat.”