APC in Tatters, Cannot Win Election in Bayelsa, Says Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that the opposition All Progressives Congress has no chance of electoral victory in Bayelsa.

Governor Dickson said that the APC was in a bad state and was indeed in tatters having been mauled by failure, fake, unfulfilled promises.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Governor Dickson has having made the comment while addressing appointees of the Restoration Government under his leadership in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The governor said that the remnant of members of the party are decamping to ruling PDP in droves having been convinced by the developmental exploits of the government.

He said that the government had opened up access to various communities in the three senatorial districts into which the state is divided in addition to the massive investments and exploits in the education, health and other sectors.

The Governor said, “The other party, the APC in Bayelsa is in bad shape. I don’t see them winning any election in Bayelsa. Remember, when the APC was brand new, it could not win the election against us in 2015 even with the Federal might.

“Now the APC is bedeviled by a lot of fake promises. The party is in tatters, it has no head or tail, and stands no chance to win against us.

“We have done so well. We have built roads and bridges across the three senatorial zones. It is under this administration that we are driving by road for the first time to Nembe. It is also under this administration that people are driving for the first time to Aleibiri. And by the Grace of God, we shall drive to Ekeremor in December.”

Governor Dickson who also commented on the ongoing implementation of the Public Service Reforms, expressed shock at the magnitude of rot in the public sector.

The governor was saddened by the fact that the holistic screening of the files of all the civil servants in the states have shown that 92 percent of civil servants are affected by the exercise.

He said that it was indeed shameful that 92 percent of civil servants had indulged in procurement of grades and steps in the Bayelsa Civil Service.

He said that while the proper thing to do was to prosecute those involved in the manipulative acts in the civil service, the government would retain them and return them to their proper grades.

He said that the intent of the reforms was not punitive but to reposition the civil service for greater productivity.

“There are those civil servants who are promoted every year. We want hard work to be recognized but steps and grade levels are sold and bought in the market. They change steps and grade level. The right thing to do is to prosecute them but we are compassionate. The number involved, about 92 percent, are buying grade levels and steps.

“I have told them not to prosecute them; I am a man of compassion, a man who loves his people. They are going to be brought to their normal grade level. We have decided to say let my people go. Every file of the civil servants, is being scrutinized, thoroughly. The preliminary report is appalling. I am ashamed.”

He insisted that blackmail would not stop him from carrying out the reforms in the interest of Bayelsa and her people.

Commenting on the issue of fraud in the pension payroll, the Governor stressed that the government has been spending about N500 million on pension every month without a reduction or increase in the figure for the past six years.

The Governor said that while it was his in interest for pensioners to live long, it was not possible for the people on the pension payroll to be permanent without the slightest adjustment.

