APC May Disappear After Buhari’s Second Term in Office, Says Okorocha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, has lamented his ordeal in the hands of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even as he predicted that the party may seize to exist when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in office.

The ex-governor who stated this at a news conference in Abuja further lamented that his people called him all sorts of names including “Okoro-Hausa” due to his commitments to the survival of the party in Southeast.

“If you recall I was called all sorts of names like ‘Okoro Hausa’ and that I was building mosques and all that were associated with it.

“But I kept deaf ears because I felt that I was on the right course with my people.

“I was instrumental in bringing Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC and he cannot deny that fact.

“I took the troubles of APC in the South East and the APC I see now can easily tell Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to come to its fold if only he can fight Rochas.

“That is really an unfortunate situation and it has weakened my spirit and my faith to the party because I thought we are family working to advance the course of this nation.

“But the way it is going, it does not look like there will be a solution. And there seems to be silence everywhere.

”I don’t even know my stand about my suspension because for some time, I don’t know what is happening in APC.

“But for the silence all over, it just looks as if it is normal.

“For the moment, Buhari seems to be the strongest pillar upon which this party is built.

“If nothing is done to correct the injustices in our party at the national level, then, I fear that this party may disappear with Buhari’s exit.

“People have begun to zone where the president will come from and where he will not come from, leaving the issue of governance; so, these have been some of the challenges we have as a party but I hope they will be addressed.

“But that cannot be complete unless we do some surgical movement in the leadership of the party.” He stated.

Okorocha also blasted the current Imo state governor, Mr Emeka Ihedioha boasting that the new governor cannot even achieve half of what he did when he was in charge of the state.

“I challenge any government to do 50 percent of what I achieved in Imo. I left N48.5 billion for the new government to take off.” he disclosed.

