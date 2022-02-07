NDLEA Seizes 22,160kg Drugs In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 22,160kg of codeine syrup, methamphetamine and cannabis have been seized at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, in Mushin, Lagos in two major operations in the state by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that 14,080kg of codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg of cold caps used to conceal the drugs in a 40-foot container imported from India were intercepted on February 2 at the Apapa port.

Also, cannabis imported from Ghana and 3,727.72kg of methamphetamine were seized in an early morning raid at Akala where 17 suspects including five females were arrested on February 3, the spokesman said.

Babafemi said the seizure at the Lagos seaport followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of port stakeholders.

“At Akala, NDLEA Strike Force operatives in their numbers with support from the military stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and evacuated bags and bottles of cannabis, loud, skunk, skuchies and methamphetamine as well as 17 suspects for further investigation,” the NDLEA statement said.

The statement added that a female alleged drug kingpin, Mrs. Jemilat Seriki, said to be one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 27, 2021, has been arrested by narcotic officials after weeks of manhunt.