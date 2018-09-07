Applications Open for 2018 TEF Entrepreneurship Forum Travel Fellowship for African Journalists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropy, has announced a call for entries for the 2018 TEF Entrepreneurship Forum Travel Fellowship for African journalists.

The Travel Fellowship will provide financial aid to journalists and photojournalists affiliated with African national or global media houses to attend the 2018 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum happening on the 25th of October 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria. The Travel Fellowship covers travel and accommodation, while affording journalists the opportunity to interact with participants, guests, key public and private representatives, and leading speakers at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018 is the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs and the broader entrepreneurship ecosystem. It will unite over 5,000 entrepreneurs, global investors, leaders from the African public and private sectors and development organisations, presenting the unique opportunity to generate ideas, forge networks and bring policymakers and the private sector together, in a spirit of robust debate and interaction. The 2018 cohort from the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme, as well as mentors and partners, will be present, as the culmination of their intensive twelve-week induction.

This year’s Forum will include an interactive session with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, moderated by TEF Founder, Tony O. Elumelu.

It will also feature the launch of TEFConnect, the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs, dedicated to connecting African entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Interested journalists are encouraged to apply HERE.

Eligibility

Working Journalists affiliated with African national or global media houses

• Documented support provided from Supervisor/media outlet

Deadline: Midnight, September 12, 2018.

