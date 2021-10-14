Australia, Enugu Rotary Clubs Award Scholarship To 22 Indigent Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of 22 students of Community Secondary School (CSS) Ngwo- Uno, in Udi Council Area of Enugu state, South-East Nigeria, Wednesday knew no bounds as they receive scholarship awards from Rotary clubs of government Reservation Area GRA district 9142 Enugu, in collaboration with their counterpart from Wyndham, Australia.

Our Correspondent who covered the event reports that the beneficiaries were made up of boys and girls, and were drawn from various classes.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Rotary club of Wyndham Australia, Rotarian Jenny Nunam, the district Governor, Dr. Okey Okonkwo, told the students that the organization, “is an international body made up of professionals, colleagues who have come together with a common purpose of serving humanity, and that is what Unites us.

“Any time you hear about Rotary international, just know that it’s a group made up of selfless human beings who are compelled and committed in providing succour and support to people who are in need, and that is what differentiates us from other people.

According to him, education and literacy promotion, is one of Rotary international’s core areas of intervention and focus across the globe, including the West African continent, Nigeria inclusive.

The District governor however, urged the beneficiaries of the three year scholarship scheme to make good use of the gesture by taking their studies very seriously so as to excel in the end.

President of the club, Rotarian Kelechi Eboh, in his remark explained that they decided to pick the rural school because such opportunity comes their way on a rare basis, unlike their colleagues in the urban cities who enjoys such gestures regularly.

He said: “we decided to come to the village for this gesture because these students do not have the kind of opportunities those in the cities have. Those in the cities always have attentions from different organizations, including Non- governmental organizations NGO.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Justina Esomchi, who expressed appreciation to Rotary international for the kind gesture, said today marks a special and remarkable day in the history of Community Secondary, Ngwo- Uno, as we are privileged to receive scholarship award to twenty two indigent Students in our school by the Wyndham rotary club, Australia in collaboration with rotary club GRA Enugu.

She specifically thanked an indigene of the state Prince Pascal Meche Ochi (Echeribe) based in Australia, and who is the president – elect of Wyndham Rotary club of Australia for attracting the scholarship package to the school.

“He did this because he realizes the importance of education. Education for him, is basic in the building of superstructures and infrastructures that define and uphold human community such as ours























