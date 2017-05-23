W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Arsenal Slashes Season-Ticket Prices After Missing Champions League

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

Arsenal have lowered their season-ticket prices for next season after the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal notified season-ticket holders on Monday that they would be given a discount to reflect the team playing in the Europa League.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League on Sunday, missing out on Champions League football for the first time since 1997.

“The club has always considered that pricing for the Europa League would be different from the Champions League so we have reviewed our approach for next season and have applied a discount on your season ticket for the Europa League element,” the club said in an email to season-ticket holders.

For fans, that means a reduction of about 10 percent depending on their seating level-with some supporters getting savings of £185./ESPN

 

 

