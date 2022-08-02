Aba Youths Protest, Call for Ban Of Ebubeagu Security Outfit Over Alleged Killings In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Youths stormed the streets of Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State, to protest the alleged killing of innocent indigenes by the Ebubeagu Security Network.

The protesters, under the aegis of Igbo Youths numbering over 200, marched through Umule, Faulks, Aba-Owerri Expressway and among other major roads in Aba, causing gridlock along some of the major roads.

The protesters called on Southeast Governors to ban the Ebubeagu Security Network in their various domains owing to what they described as criminal activities.

It was gathered the protest was on the heels of the alleged recent killing of Indigenes of Imo and Ebonyi State respectively by the operatives of Ebubeagu.

The protesters also frowned at the activities of armed herdsmen in Abia, who according to them, have been kidnapping innocent citizens at will and forcing them to part with huge sum as ransom.

It was gathered the protesters were dispatched with teargas by a combined police team from the Aba Area Command and some of the special units from the Abia State Command.

Unconfirmed reports said police team arrested some of the protesters.

However, a police source who could not confirm the number of suspects in their custody, said: “Why would they protest without permission from the police. Usually, they were to write to the CP for her approval.

“You and I know the security situation of the country and Aba in particular. What if hoodlums came and hijacked the protest?

“They don’t have any reason to be on the road if the road when they don’t have the presence of police with them.

“These guys are IPOB members who are hiding under southeast group to continue pushing for the agitation of Biafra.”

At the time of filing the report, normal business life has gradually returned to the city.