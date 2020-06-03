Asari Dokubo Blasts Nnamdi Kanu; Says His Days Are Numbered

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, NDPVF, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, on Tuesday came hard on runaway leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu, accusing him of collecting hundreds of millions from governors of South- East Nigeria to enrich himself.

He said Kanu’s days are numbered and would soon be disgraced and punished publicly, alleging that the IPOB leader has been using the so-called Biafran agitation to enrich his pocket personal.

Dokubo, who denied allegation from IPOB members that he collected the sum of N20m from Kanu, said in a video he posted on his Facebook page, that the allegation holds no water

The former Niger Delta Militant equally accused Kanu of betraying IPOB members to the Department of State Services, DSS.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu, your followers have challenged me that if I did not collect N20m from you I should swear by the Qur’an, I swear by the Qur’an that I never collected N20m from you or any of your members.

“I never betrayed any of your members, you sent them to me and they left, as we speak I have about 18 IPOB members staying in my house because of the love and trust they have for me. So many IPOB members, BSS Commanders come to me and even beg me not to talk.

“I swear, if I collected any money or betrayed any Biafran, may Allah punish me in this world and the one after.

He added: “I also now ask Kanu to swear if you have not been collecting monies from all the governors of the Igbo states and beyond running into hundreds of millions.

“Swear that you have never betrayed IPOB members to the DSS, I know that whether you swear or not your days are numbered.

“You will soon be punished and the whole world would see your disgrace. I stand by the Quran and maintain that if I ever demanded N200m and you gave me N20m, may Allah punish and disgrace me in this world and the one thereafter.”

African Examiner reports that Dokubo and Kanu have been at loggerhead over the IPOB leader’s style of operation which the Niger Delta warlord says is hinged on selfish interest.