Assistant Commissioner Of Police Commits Suicide in Edo

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Benin City

Benin City Nigeria (African Examiner) – A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) with the Edo state police command, whose name was given as Christopher Osakue, has reportedly committed suicide in Benin city, the Edo State capital, Nigeria.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP, Haliru Gwandu, confirmed the incident to newsmen weekend in Benin.

He said that the service pistol which he allegedly used to commit the act was signed for at the Ondo State Police command where he was formally serving before being posted to Edo.

The CP however, described the death as a case of suicide.

The Edo police boss, disclosed that the deceased, who was in charge of training and development at the state police command after his recent posting from Ondo State, allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence at Upper Sokponba road, Benin city on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the late Osakue, had earlier suffered a partial stroke few years ago and was gradually recovering from it before he took his own life.

Preliminary investigation, showed that the late senior police officer, had sent a woman and a little boy, said to be living with him, on an errand before committing the act.

A neighbour was said to have heard a gunshot inside the ACP’s residence at about 5pm on the said day and shortly after the sound of the gun, a frightening silence engulfed the entire building.

