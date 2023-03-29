We Have No Intention To Print Biafra Currency Or Form Govt – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday disclosed that it has no intention to print Biafra currency and operate a government in exile.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement he signed cautioned those he described as autopilot to refrain from such a move adding that the group has no faction.

The statement read in parts: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of the great liberator Nnamdi Kanu once again reiterate that IPOB is not part of the formation of Biafra government in exile anywhere.

“The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to us.

“Those piloting governments in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they don’t mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration.

“IPOB has no plan to print Biafra currency, stamps, and other important state documents because we are not yet a sovereign nation. If we print currencies now, where can they be used as legal tender?”