Atiku Announces Defection to PDP, Says I’m Returning Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his return to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP noting that the crisis that led to his exit from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, had been resolved.

Atiku made his defection to PDP known in a live broadcast on Facebook.

His words: “From today, I want to tell you that I am returning home to the PDP as the issue that led me to leave it has now been resolved.

“APC had led people, especially our youths down and that rather giving a wrong political speech on this matter, I thought it would be helpful to invite Nigerians to ask me questions on the issues.”

Recall that the former Vice President last week resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, citing poor governance and failure to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians.

