Atiku Releases Policy Plan; Promises 3 Million Jobs Annually

…formal Launch in Yola Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Sunday trailed the blaze when he unveiled his policy plan, with the promise to create ‘’three million jobs’’ annually if elected into power.

This is one of the key points in the policy document released by the PDP flagbearer which details a seven-year timeline in which he intends to deliver on his campaign promises, the Channelsreports.

Apart from job creation, the document also lists three other areas of priority namely: infrastructure development, human capital development and poverty eradication.

The former Vice President (VP), in the policy plans to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, by 2025.

He re-affirmed that he has plans to privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and also sell all four national refineries.

Already, Atiku has been receiving knocks over his disclosure to sell not less than 90 per cent of the NNPC to private operators.

Other areas of focus relating to infrastructure are the construction of 5,000 kilometres of roads and 5,000 kilometres of modern railway.

It would be recalled that the Atiku Campaign Organization on Saturday in a statement, explained that Atiku’s decision to kick-start his presidential campaign with the launch of his policy document was to reiterate his commitment to running an issue-based campaign.

The statement added that the intention was to take their policy directly to Nigerians as well register the PDP candidate belief that it would take the collective efforts of every Nigerian to rebuild the country.

Meanwhile, the former VP has traveled to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, in preparation for the formal policy launch on Monday, November 19, 2018.

Atiku also posted on his Facebook wall Sunday, inviting his supporters to Join him at 12 noon, Monday, November 19, when he plans to unveil his plan to Nigerians on Facebook and twitter.

