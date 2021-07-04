Nigeria Records 71 New COVID-19 Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 71 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 167,803, as at July 3.

The figures were made available at the official website handle of NCDC on Sunday.

The new infections indicated a rise from the 40 cases recorded a day earlier.

The NCDC said however, that there was no COVID-19 related death in the country.

“A total of 167, 803 infections have been confirmed, 164,378 of the cases have been discharged and 2.121 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The NCDC said that the 71 new cases were reported from four states- Lagos 63, Oyo 4, Ogun 3 and Kano 1.

“Today’s report includes:six states with zero cases reported; Ekiti, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Rivers and the FCT.

The public health agency noted the country has so far tested over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.























