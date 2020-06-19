Atiku Welcomes Obaseki to PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that Edo State will be better for his choice.

He stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, welcoming Obaseki to the PDP.

“I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilise the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.

“The PDP that you have come to join today is reformed and repositioned party — one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP.

“Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country.” Atiku stated.