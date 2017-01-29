Australian Open 2017: Federer Defeats Nadal

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Roger Federer Sunday defeated fellow giant Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open 2017 men’s final.

The match made it Federer’s 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory.

The 35-year-old Swiss won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title and extended his lead at the top of the all-time men’s major winners’ list.

Federer’s previous major title came at Wimbledon in 2012.

Nadal 30, remains tied in second with Pete Sampras on 14 Grand Slams following his first final since 2014.His post-match comment suggested courage yet, provoked emotion.”I worked very hard to get where I am,” “I fight a lot, probably Roger deserved it a little bit more than me.

“I’m just going to keep trying. I feel I am back at a very high level’’ Nadal declared.

It would be recalled Serena Williams beat her sister Saturday in the Women’s final title.

