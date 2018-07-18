Bayelsa Assembly To Darlon Security: Come and Defend Yourself

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State House of Assembly has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that, it is out to witch hunt an indigenous firm, Darlon Security Services, because of political reasons.

The assembly said, it received overwhelming reports suggesting that, the company may have compromised its operations, which has resulted to alleged loss of lives ‎and destruction of properties.

A member of the Assembly, Hon. Daniel Igali stated this on a live radio programme monitored in Yenagoa, the state capital on Tuesday.

The lawmaker described those discrediting the assembly for carrying out their lawmaking functions as agents of distraction, ‎who have begun a mission to incite a section of the state against the legislature.

He, however, said they will not succeed, as no amount of blackmail will deter the assembly to do what is right for the overall interest of the state, stressing that, they ‎can never be intimated‎.

Igali said, he was the first to raise an alarm via a motion on the floor of the assembly on October 26, 2016‎, on the sundry crimes by the company, but‎ rather than change their ways the company has gone from bad to worst.

“Darlon Security Services is responsible for some of the attacks on defenseless citizens in some communities in Southern Ijaw local government area. The reports are there so it is not a witch hunt”.

Also speaking, the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Hon. Monday Obolo said, the assembly is ready to engage‎ the ‎management of Darlon Security in order to resolve the issue.

Obolo said, it is sad and unfortunate the politicization on social media of the issue by members of the All Progressive Congress, but insisted that, as an assembly, they will not be cowed from doing what is right.

On his part, another lawmaker, Hon. Bernard Kenebai‎ said, he raised the motion under matters of urgent public importance, which led to the resolution of the house to among other things investigate the activities of the company.

“We received so many complains about the company on issues of crime and criminality from various communities. People lost their lives, houses burnt all due to the fact that Darlon Security went beyond their mandate. So, as a responsible house we can’t fold our hands and watch things deteriorate” he said.

