Bayelsa Guber: Diri, Ewrudjakpor Receive Massive Support From Opume Community

…PDP Remains The Only Party For Us –Iworiso-Markson

…We’ll Vote PDP To Remain Relevant In Government —Turner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With less than four days to the Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, the people of Opume community in Ogbia local government area have been urged to vote for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson made the call on Monday during a Voters Sensitization rally held in the community.

He explained that of the number of candidates on parade, only Senator Diri has the requisite capacity and experience to govern the state, saying even his main challenger can attest to his proficiency in governance.

Iworiso-Markson further explained that the PDP candidate has been a key member of the Restoration Government and understands the direction in which Governor Seriake Dickson is leading the state,and will continue from there appropriately.

He stressed that like Governor Dickson, Senator Diri will do more for the community as he understands their needs, and because of his passion for sustainable development.

The Information Commissioner used the opportunity to reel out some of the achievements of the PDP government under Dickson in the community, which include, the huge number of appointments, the standard bridge, various empowerment programmes, and so on.

Iworiso-Markson who gave full scholarship to three indigenes of the community who recently gained admission into the University, through the Robert Sunday Iworiso Foundation, further charged the people to ensure that the PDP remains in power so that he and other sons of Opume can continue to do great things for the community.

He said,” I want to say a big thank you to all of you and I want you to know that I am a proud Opume man. In this election that is coming, I want us to prove to the whole world that Opume belongs to PDP and PDP alone.

“I am really not here to campaign for votes because I know that you have already voted for PDP. I only want to call on us to stand united on the day of the election and say no to any form of violence or intimidation from the opposition party.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the Local Government council, Hon. Ebinyo Turner implored the people of the community to work together for a peaceful election come November 16.

He stressed that the coming election was not just about him, but about the position of influence the community holds in the state, which they will undoubtedly be stripped off if the APC comes into power.

Hon. Turner pledged his readiness to deliver on all the yearnings of the people and advised them to give all their votes to the PDP in order for them to maintain their pride of place in the incoming administration.

Speaking earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development in the area, Hon. Osanya B. Osanya noted that the massive turnout was an affirmation that Opume is basically a PDP community, and that the APC has nothing to offer them.

Speaking on behalf of the Opume Council of Chiefs, the Vice chairman of the council, Chief Erekereso Akpana said they are ready to support the PDP because they believe in the leadership of Senator Douye Diri to bring all the social amenities they desire and secure a better future for their children and generations to come.

In their solidarity speeches, youth groups, women leaders and the non indigenes also pledged their unalloyed support for the candidature of Senator Douye Diri and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, describing them as the best pair for the job.

