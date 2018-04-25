Bayelsa Public Service Reforms ‘ll Enhance Productivity, Says Information Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The on-going civil service reforms, particularly as it affects the state owned media outfits, have been envisioned to promote professionalism and ensure effective service delivery.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson stated this on Tuesday, while receiving the report of the Bayelsa State Media Corporation Committee in his office.

He explained that the state government was desirous of evolving a media corporation that could withstand the changing trends in the media industry and dictate the pace for others.

The Commissioner insisted that the reforms in the media industry are therefore expedient in order to have value for money and enhance quality output.

According to him, government would no longer tolerate a situation where state-owned media houses, with more qualified employees could not meet the challenges of on the spot reportage like less endowed media outfits.

Iworiso-Markson expressed the hope that the committee recommendations cover critical issues such as governance system and staffing in order to guarantee that the new media corporation is in line with the Public Service Reforms and modern trends in the industry.

He commended the committee for the timely submission of its report, assuring that government would look at the recommendations with a view to implementing them.

The Commissioner also expressed the hope that members of the committee would make themselves available for future service when called upon.

While presenting hard and soft copies of the committee’s recommendations to the Commissioner, its Chairman, Rex Bribena Ekpi, said the committee report is practical and implementable.

He explained that the report also included draft legislation which would lead to the amalgamation of the existing media houses and the establishment of the Bayelsa State Media Corporation.

Iworiso-Markson inaugurated the Bayelsa Media Corporation Committee five weeks ago in furtherance of Governor Seriake Dickson’s directives for the amalgamation of the state owned media outfits into one single entity for effective management and enhanced productivity.

