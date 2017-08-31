Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Pleads Guilty; Remanded in Kirikiri Prisons

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike aka Evans Wednesday pleaded guilty to the two count kidnapping charges preferred against him in court.

Evans who was arrested by the police special team in July inside his Magodo, a Lagos suburb mansion is being arraigned with other five suspects before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

It would be recalled that Justice Abdul Aziz Anka yesterday (Tuesday) adjourned the next hearing on the suit filed by the notorious kidnapper, challenging the Nigeria Police over his alleged illegal detention without trial, till Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

The prosecution led by the State Attorney-General Commissioner for Justice Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said due to the arraignment, ”we will like to apply for the defendants to be remanded in custody and obtain trial dates for the ones that have pleaded not guilty.

He added: “While for those that have pleaded guilty, we will like to lay out our statement of facts following which Your Lordship will adjourn for sentencing”.

Evans Counsel and other accused, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, told the court that he and his team had not got the opportunity to “confer” with his clients.

“With respect to the application from the learned Attorney-General, we shall not be opposing same.

“However, the defence team just had the opportunity of meeting our clients this morning in court for the first time, we were just served with documents in the open court this morning.

“All the defendants have since been in the custody of the Police and we have not had the opportunity of conferring with them regarding the offences which are capital in nature,” Ogungbeje said.

The vacation judge Justice Hakeem Oshodi in his ruling, asked the Attorney-General for his choice of prison for the defendants to be remanded, which he said is Maximum Kirikiri Prisons.

Justice Oshodi therefore ordered the remand of Evans and his alleged accomplices, the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons. He added that the third defendant shall be remanded in the female wing of the Prison,”

Justice Oshodi subsequently adjourned trial till October 19, 2017.

Evans is being tried alongside with other suspects including: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Izechuwku, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and one Victor Chukwumonso. /NAN.

