BREAKING: 252 Aides Dump Tambuwal, Says “We’re Not Joining PDP”

SOKOTO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 252 Special Advisers and Special Assistants of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State have resigned their positions.

The Governor’s aides said on Sunday while addressing journalists that their decision was borne out of the resolve to stay in the APC, as they insisted that they have roles to play in the party.

Their Spokesman Hon. Dasuki Haske said their decision was hinged on their loyalty to the APC.

“We deem it fit to state categorically that we are not ready to join Governor Tambuwal in his new party. That was what informed our decision. We will remain in APC and there is no going back.

“We are members of APC before taking up our appointments as SAs and it was based on our membership values that we were given such positions. Now, we have resigned because the governor has not performed well since inception to justify our supports for him.

“We want to assure that we will work for the success of APC in the state come 2019 general election. We will work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and our state party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,” Hon. Haske declared.

In her address, a former Special Assistant to Tambuwal, Hajia Rabi Tudunwada, alleged that she and other aides of the Governor were called and compelled to swear with Holy Qur’an to secure their promise to defect from APC before they could be paid their August salary.

Hajia Tudunwada disclosed that some of them had refused to be part of the oath, which informed their decision to resign from their respective positions.

She alleged that both PDP and Governor Tambuwal will be rejected in the forthcoming general elections by the electorate.

Another aide of the Governor, Abdullahi Ahmad Sokoto, said all the ex-aides will work for the success of the State’s APC.

The State’s APC Chairman, Hon. Isah Achida, in his remarks thanked the affected Special Advisers and Assistants for their loyalty to the party.

While promising them rewards for being loyal to the party, he assured them of equal treatment as loyal party members.

Please follow and like us: