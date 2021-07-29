Nigeria’s Fraudster, Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Money Laundering

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, has pleaded guilty to multimillion-dollar fraud charges as part of a plea bargain he entered with the U.S. authorities.

Recall that the 37-year-old was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and he was subsequently extradited to the United States where he has been facing charges of corruption.

Court documents show that Hushpuppi has admitted to laundering money and also carried out fraudulent attacks on a Premier League club, an American law firm, a UK law firm and other schemes he perpetrated.

The Instagram celebrity allegedly stole about $40 million from a U.S. law firm and he almost conned an unnamed Premier League club of $124 million.

Preventing a lengthy trial, he entered a plea deal with the U.S. prosecutors in Central California on July 4, 2021 and it was sealed on July 27, 2021.

As part of the deal, he will now face up to 20 years in jail when he is due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Also, he will also pay about $1.7 million in restitution to some of his victims and he will forfeit between $9.5 million and $25 million as part of the deal according to court filings.























