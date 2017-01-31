BREAKING: Again, Bomb Explosions Rock Maiduguri

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bomb has exploded in the early hours of Tuesday at Dalori quarters, in Maiduguri, Borno State, North- East Nigeria.

The media and public Relations officer of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Sani Datti, disclosed this to African Examiner few minutes ago.

Sani said: “there was a reported case of explosions at Dalori quarters, our Search and Rescue officers are already on their way to the scene, details later.

Recalled that the affected area and environs had been under serious attack by members of the deadly Boko Haram insurgent, who have sent millions of innocent citizens to their untimely graves.

Update: Two Persons Confirm Dead

Two persons have been confirmed dead in an early morning foiled Suicide bomb attack at Dalori quarters in Maiduguri, Borno state, North East Nigeria.

Those who lost their lives includes, a civilian joint Task force JTF member and a male suicide bomber.

The media and public relations officer of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Sani Datti, who confirmed this on Tuesday said the perpetrators targeted a “mosque during morning prayer in Dalori quarters, Maiduguri Borno state.

According to Sani, “the incident occurred at round 5: 20 Tuesday morning 31/1/2017. Their bodies have been evacuated to Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.

