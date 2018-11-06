W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Abike Dabiri-Erewa As Diaspora Commission Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, November 6th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Diaspora Commission.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read President Buhari’s letter to members of the red chamber seeking Senate’s Confirmation for Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa’s appointment.

The National Diaspora Commission is the initiative of  Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa when she was Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Details soon:

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46433

