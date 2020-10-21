Obasanjo Condemns Shooting of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to be quick in acting concerning the security unrest in different parts of the country.

The former president disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement he issued to the press saying Buhari “must act now before it is too late”.

“This time demands leadership and mature leadership as such”, he noted.

He also enjoined the youths and the End SARS protesters to allow peace to reign stressing that they have every right to their demands.

The former president stated that his heart was heavy and he was deeply worried by the situation in the country saying that the country is in a critical state.

Obasanjo enjoined President Buhari to restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force.

He wrote: “The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration.

“Instead, such actions only reinforces the anger and frustration of the populace and closes the window of dialogue and peaceful resolution.

“It is clear that Mr. President and his lieutenants did exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to use of force.

“It is worse that there is denial of wrongdoing despite overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.”

Spread the love





















