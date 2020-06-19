[BREAKING] Edo 2020: Cheers as Obaseki Finally Decamps to PDP

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – Finally, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) amid cheers by his supporters.

Obaseki was received at Edo Secretariat of PDP by National Vice Chairman, south south of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, accompanied by Edo PDP chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi as well as members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

Obaseki’s defection followed his resignation Monday, from his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and amid series of meetings with the PDP chieftains, among whom were the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesome Wike.

Recall Obaseki was disqualified last Friday by the APC Governorship screening committee.

However, 3 aspirants; Kenneth Imasuagbon, Gideon Ikhine and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who have been screened and cleared by the PDP have vowed not step down for the defecting governor.

PDP slated its governorship primaries for June 23 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.