APC Supporters, Others Exchange Fisticuff Over Umahi’s N50,000 Gift

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Drivers, security officials and supporters of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday exchanged blows at the party secretariat over a cash gift from Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Umahi had breezed into the Secretariat to see the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, two days after he was screened by the John Odigie-led presidential screening committee in Abuja.

After the closed door meeting, which lasted over an hour, Umahi brushed aside questions from journalists and headed for his car.

As he made to enter, the governor turned and threw a bale of N50,000 crispy notes.

His action created a stir as many APC supporters, security details and drivers exchanged blows as they rushed to share the largesse.

Umahi was one of the 23 recently screened presidential aspirants who turned up at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.