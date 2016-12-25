FG Set to Re-open 2 Major Roads In Borno Today After Boko Haram Defeat

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is set to formally re-open two major roads in Borno State today (Sunday) after total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military.

They affected axis are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Borno State Governor Kashim Shetimma and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Other dignitaries will later have lunch with the gallant troops who crushed the insurgency.

The two major roads, which were earlier closed due to the activities of the insurgents in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.

