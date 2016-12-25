W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FG Set to Re-open 2 Major Roads In Borno Today After Boko Haram Defeat

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, December 25th, 2016

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is set to formally re-open two major roads in Borno State today (Sunday) after total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military.

They affected axis are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Borno State Governor Kashim Shetimma and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Other dignitaries will later have lunch with the gallant troops who crushed the insurgency.

The two major roads, which were earlier closed due to the activities of the insurgents in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37092

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-fg-set-to-re-open-2-major-roads-in-borno-today-after-boko-haram-defeat/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————————



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts