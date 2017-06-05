W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Former Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osotimehin Dies at 68

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, June 5th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr. Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

According to news reports, the late two-term UNFPA boss and former Nigeria’s Minister of Health died early hours of Monday.

Mr. Osotimehin was once Provost, the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan UI.

The former head of Nigeria’s aids agency NACA, died at age 68.

 

