BREAKING: Former Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osotimehin Dies at 68

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr. Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

According to news reports, the late two-term UNFPA boss and former Nigeria’s Minister of Health died early hours of Monday.

Mr. Osotimehin was once Provost, the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan UI.

The former head of Nigeria’s aids agency NACA, died at age 68.

