Edo 2020: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases Official Results

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday began the collation of results from 18 local government areas of Edo.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Edo, Mr Johnson Alalibo, gave the name of the Returning Officer for Edo governorship election, to include Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru.

Alalibi declared that the results from 13 local government were ready for collation

“This is final stage of the election and I urge urged you to be calm, if you have any protest we will recognise you to speak.” he said.

The results as declared by the collation officer for Igueben, APC 5179, PDP, 7870. Register voters 46838, accredited 13404, total valid votes 13179, rejected votes 212 and total vote cast 13 382

Esan North East, APC 6556, PDP 13579, Register voters 84241, accredited 20825, total valid 20369,rejected 361, Total vote cast 20730

Esan Central APC 6719, PDP10,694. Register voters 55569, accredited 17931, total valid votes 17672, rejected 242, total vote cast 17914

Ikpoba-Okha APC 18218, PDP 41030. Register voters 310073, accredited 61731, total valid votes 60052, rejected 1378, total vote cast 61430

Uhumwode local government are APC-5972, PDP-10022, ZLP-5 and YPP-2. Number of registered voters was 73416, accredited 16741, total valid votes 16283, rejected 352, total votes cast 16635

Egor – APC 10202, PDP 27621. Register voters 219841, accredited 39709, total valid votes 38396, rejected 955, total votes cast 39351

Owan East APC 19295, PDP 14762. Register voters 91769 accredited 34819, total valid votes 34246, rejected 515, total votes cast 34761

Owan West, APC 11193, PDP 11485. Register voters 61193, accredited 23294, total valid votes 22849, rejected 404, total votes cast 23253

Oredo local government, AA-8, ADC- 160, ADP-256, APC-18,365 and PDP- 43498.Register voters 309968, accredited voters 64783, total valid votes 62578, rejected 1302 and total votes cast 63,880

Esan South East, APC 9237, PDP 10563, register voters 73907, accredited 20274, total valid votes 19896, rejected 307, total votes cast 20203.

Ovia North East, APC 9907, PDP 16987. Register voters 143009, accredited 28607, total valid votes 27437, rejected votes 934 and total votes cast 28371

Etsako West, APC 26140, PDP 17959. Register voters 158899, accredited 48846, total valid votes 44539, rejected 2828, total votes cast 47367.

Oredo, APC 18365, PDP 43498. Register voters 309968, accredited 64783, total valid votes 62578, rejected 1302 and total votes cast 63880.

Esan West, APC 7189, PDP 17434. Register voters 99983, accredited 25530, total valid votes 24880,rejected 579 and total vote cast 25459.

More to come

Spread the love





















