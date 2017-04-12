BREAKING: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors for CBN Board

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the list of six nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the nominees and their geo-political zones.

They included: Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East; Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East; Professor Mike I. Obadan – South South; Dr. Abdu Abubakar; North West and Adeola Adetunji – South West.

In a statement issued Wednesday by President Buhari’s SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the nomination is in accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Please follow and like us: