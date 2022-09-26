Ex-Agric Varsity Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edoga, Listed For Nat. Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of his contribution to the society, the federal government has listed the immediate past Vice Chancellor, (VC) of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUA), Umudike, Abia State, South- East Nigeria, among distinguished Nigerians that would be decorated with National honours award come October, 11th.

African Examiner reports that the award ceremony is part of event to mark the 2022 Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

Professor, Edoga, who hails from Isi Uzo local government area of Enugu State, was also a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.

The national honours award is a recognition of the contributions of individuals both private and public sectors of the economy.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who disclosed this in a letter said that Prof. Edeoga will be decorated with the rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger), and the investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.

However, the recognition of the Ex- Vice Chancellor, may not be unconnected with his tremendous achievements at the Agric University, where he left remarkable legacy.

He piloted affairs of the federal government owned University between 2011 to 2016.

Prior to his appointment as a Vice Chancellor, professor Edoga had held several elective and appointive positions .

Just recently, the erudite professor was among the 2023 Enugu State governorship Aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party PDP .

.