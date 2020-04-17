BREAKING – Wike vs FG: IGP Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Rivers State Police Commissioner (CP), Dandaura Mustapha.

This was made known in a statement issued Friday and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The statement indicated that a new CP, Mr. Joseph Gobum Mukan has replaced the immediate past CP of the South South State.

In addition, Mba disclosed that the sacked police boss is now being deployed to a new office as the Commissioner of Police, Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

African Examiner reports that the reason for the deployment of Dandaura Mustapha (former Rivers CP) may not be unconnected with his roles in the ongoing power tussle between the State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the federal government over the recent arrest and detention of Calverton Helicopter pilots as well as today’s (Friday) arrest of ExxonMobil workers who allegedly entered the state in violation of the state lockdown order.

Meanwhile, the IGP has tasked the new commissioner to “diligently and professionally” discharge his duties while noting that the redeployment was with immediate effect.