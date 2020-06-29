Buhari Appoints New Personal Security Officer

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

According to a statement from the President’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, DCP Musa, is from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station.

He hails from Niger state, North centra, Nigeria.

African examiner gathered that Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.