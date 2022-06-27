Boko Haram: 200,000 Displaced Persons In North East Yet To Be Repatriated – Zulum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has said that more than 200,000 people displaced in the Northeast as a result of the activities of Boko Haram are yet to be repatriated to the country.

Zulum spoke at the Presidential Villa when he presented the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The over 200,000 have been refugees in some of the neighbouring countries where they fled to save their lives from Boko Haram terrorists.

Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have been repatriated.

He said, “Mr. President has inaugurated a committee few months ago that will look into the repatriation of indigenes of Borno State and other states of the Northeast that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon as well as Niger.

“Sequel to his inauguration, the Vice President inaugurated the technical working group, sub-committee, which is headed by my humble self.

“We presented the report to the Vice President with a view to ensuring that the repatriation exercise from Cameroon will continue immediately while the repatriation of Nigerians that are living in the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Chad will resume very soon.”

Within the last few years, we have repatriated nothing fewer than 50, 000 people but we still have more than 200,000.

“So, what we are looking now is to see how we can repatriate indigenes of Borno State that are living in Niger especially those that are from Malumfatori, Abadam Local Government Area that are willing to come back.

“While we have those from Gwoza Local Government Area, Bama Local Government Area mainly those leaving from Cameroon; they are also willing to come.