Buhari Bows to Pressure As AGF Orders Release of Dasuki, Sowore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government of Nigeria has finally bowed to Pressure and ordered the immediate release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki , and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore from detention.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted by two various courts.

“The office of the Attorney- General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against Dasuki and Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court.

“This is having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Dasuki (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the defendants and effect their release.” Malami stated

Recall that Dasuki has been in detention for five years as Buhari administration has refused to obey his release order while Sowore was re-arrested on Dec. 6 after a court granted him bail in respect of his call for mass protest and a revolution against the Buhari-led administration.

His continued detention has generated international anger against the government which describes it as a human rights violation.