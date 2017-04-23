Buhari Congratulates Peterside On Election As AAMA Head

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, on his election as the next Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA).

Peterside was elected last Friday at the end of the just concluded 3rd Annual Conference of the continental organization which held in Abuja.

The President in a statement by his SA on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adeshina noted that Peterside’s unanimous election was not only a personal honour and affirmation of confidence in his ability to lead AAMA, but ”also places Nigeria in a pivotal position to rally other maritime administrations in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) towards safer global maritime activities”.

Similarly, President Buhari believed that given NIMASA’s encouraging performance under Dr. Peterside, especially in the fight against sea piracy through inter-agency cooperation, he has no doubt that his new position provides him with a bigger platform to forge ahead in doing the nation proud by meeting the objectives of AAMA.

The President, while wishing the new Chairman of AAMA successful one-year tenure, expressed confidence that within this period, the Federal Government’s (FG) renewed focus on growing the Nigerian economy through increased maritime resources would be further enhanced.

It would be recalled that Mr. President officially declared the just concluded conference open last Thursday. Buhari was represented by his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. The formal opening ceremony also featured the unveiling of the new NIMASA logo.

Please follow and like us: