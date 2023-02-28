2023 Elections: Peter Obi Records Victory In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won last Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Ebonyi State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi polled 259,738 to defeat closest challengers, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the result declared by INEC,

Tinubu polled 42,402 votes to trail in second place, while Atiku polled 13,503 to come third in Ebonyi. The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came distant fourth with 1,661 votes.

A total of 337,887 voters were accredited out of the 1,563,529 registered voters in the state, according to INEC.

The electoral body added that a total of 337,341 votes were cast and out of that number, 325,351 votes were recorded valid while 11,990 were rejected.

SEE THE FINAL COLLATION OF PRESIDENTIAL RESULT FROM EBONYI STATE:

REG. VOTERS 1,563,529

ACCREDITED VOTERS 337,887

APC 42,402

APGA 4,120

LP 259,738

PDP 13,503

NNPP 1,661

VALID VOTES 325,351

REJECTED 11,990

TOTAL VOTES CAST 337,341