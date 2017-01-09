Buhari Mourns Former Niger Governor, Abdulkadir Kure

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the passage of former Governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure.

Buhari Monday afternoon also commiserated with wife of the deceased, Senator Zaynab Kure and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

The President joined them in mourning the two-term Governor and vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.

President Buhari paid tribute to Engr. Kure’s dedication to the progress of his state, which symbolized by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

The President in a statement by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina prayed that the Almighty Allah would receive former Governor Kure’s soul and comfort all who mourned him.

The former Governor according to a family source, died in Germany where he went for medical treatment.

Please follow and like us: