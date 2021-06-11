W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Buhari For Another Interview On NTA

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, June 11th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will this evening feature in an exclusive interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A statement by Special Adviser to Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the interview session, which is expected to be on air from about 8:30pm, would be revealing.

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.



“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date,” the statement said.

