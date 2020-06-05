Buhari Reappoints Danbatta as NCC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved reappointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Pantami made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mrs Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson for the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said it was an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of the country.

He also informed that Danbatta’s reappointment was based on his recommendation in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Pantami congratulated the EVC and directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the commission to ensure adequate mechanisms were in place to facilitate implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the ministry.

He, however, enjoined him to ensure that the interests of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors were adequately protected. (NAN)