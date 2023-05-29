Asari Dokubo’s Comment On Tinubu’s Swearing-In Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement of Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo and the leader of the Arewa Youth Council, Shettima Yerima, concerning those trying to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner recalls that Dokubo, on Saturday in Abuja while speaking with journalists cautioned those who intend to disrupt the May 29 swearing-in –ceremony of Tinubu.



Addressing journalists on Saturday, Asari stated that Tinubu’s contributions to the development of Lagos have set him apart from many others.

He said: “Nigeria has changed, change has come. On the 29th of May, change will come.

Speaking on the inauguration, Asari cautioned that those attempting to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony that they would face consequences for their actions as violence are not a monopoly of any particular group and those discontented with the election result to seek legal recourse rather than resorting to disruptive means.

This development has sparked social media reactions, the African Examiner gather some of their thoughts below:



@akposbest writes:” “Enjoy it why it last Asari Dokunbo. You will leave the stage soon.”



@UmoruSamuel7 writes: “You see what they are turning Nigeria into? This is just the beginning. When a thief is incharge what that those is that empowers the smaller thiefs. So he is now the chief of Armed forces of Nigeria?”



@youngman1890 writes: “The Arewa youth will be laughing at Asari behind the scene. Knowing fulling well that this one has been conquered.”



@WaleSupo writes: “When they say “those attempting to disrupt inauguration” I just keep wondering who could they be. If the govt of the day is sincere to hand over, nobody can stop the inauguration except God.”



@oliver_candreva writes: “You may start feeling it now and Tinubu may turn out to bless only Obi-dients and leave his agbado boys you can go and ask portable.”

@IsaacAnyakwu writes: “Imagine disable man way no fit stand, they talk. When Nigeria youth ready for you, go sabi say here no be creek.”

@chude__ writes: “Why is Asari disgracing himself and the entire Niger Delta people in the street of Abuja, fighting for the same set of people who made Jonathan’s administration Ungovernable, they Conspired & dethrone him with fire and vigor. GEJ must be rolling in tears wherever he is now.”

@MikaelCBernard writes: “Asari Dokubo is actually the defacto president of Biafra and a founding member of IPOB. He works with Uche Mefor, Kanu’s former Vice and has always been a Biafran activist. Does this mean that Bulaba is in support of Biafra?? Was he secretly funding agitators???”



@Karovoni writes: “Asari speaks and acts solely for his stomach. He has never and will never speak on behalf of Niger Delta.”