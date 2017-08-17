W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Receives Saraki, Dogara in London + Photos

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, August 17th, 2017

Photo caption: President Muhammadu Buhari (M) receives Senate President Bukola Saraki (L) and Speaker of House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara (R) at the Abuja House London on 17th Aug 2017

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the  Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara who visited him at the Abuja House in London.

“Earlier today, President Muhammadu Buhari received Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at Abuja House in London.’’ Bashar Ahmed, the president’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, confirmed the visit on his twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the president had on Saturday at the Abuja House in London received members of the presidential media team where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

 

