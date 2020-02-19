Buhari Removes NDDC Boss, Appoints Professor Pondei As Interim MD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Barr. Joy Nunieh with Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The development followed the approval by Mr. President, with respect to the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

According to a statement signed Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, President Buhari also increased the members of the committee from three to five persons, including Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs. Caroline Nagbo (Member) and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

The new Ag. Managing Director is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.