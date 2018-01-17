Butcher Stabs Colleague to Death in Enugu

…As Police Begins Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Enugu, South-East Nigeria, said it has arrested one Michael Kingsley, a butcher, for allegedly stabbing to death his colleague, identified as Ifeanyi Egwuagu at the popular Artisan market quarters in Enugu.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to African Examiner on Tuesday, said the deceased “a renowned butcher never envisaged that his death would have come so sudden let alone coming from his butcher intimate friend.

The Command Spokesman, said the unfortunate incident occurred on 14/1/18, saying that the police got the information through its Ogui Division, where some fellow butchers in the quarters had gone to report the matter.

He said they went to report “that a butcher identified as one Ifeanyi Egwuagu of Artisan Quarters Ogui in Enugu state has been allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one michael Kingsley of the same Artisan Quarters, and thereafter took bandhis heels on noticing that the stabbed victim had falling down and was gasping for breath.

“Following the information,the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was immediately rushed to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there,he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.

“The deceased body has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy

Amarizu, added that “the operatives not leaving any stone unturned in bringing the alleged suspect who had taking to his heels to book, swung into action and through intelligence information, promptly nabbed the alleged murderer who claimed he is from Ubaho in Nkanu East local Government Area of Enugu state but residing at Artisan Quarters in Ogui axis of Enugu.

“Following his prompt arrest, the suspect revealed that the deceased is his bossom friend and that they are co-butchers at Artisan quarters”, disclosing that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher at the Artisan market.

Amarizu quoted the suspect as saying “on that fateful day, he had gone out with one of the butcher friend whom he gave his name as one Ogidi to where they drank and later came back in the evening” alleging that when they came back the said Ogidi pressed him to buy more drinks, a request he refused and following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them from fighting.

He revealed that the late butcher was stabbed by the suspect twice with a broken bottle on the rib side and lower abdomen while trying to separate the fight.

“Thereafter, the suspect fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life, adding that a full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is now helping the policed in the investigations.

