Students To Block Abuja Airport, Kaduna Road Today, Kaduna Govt Kicks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students has said its members will block the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Wednesday (today) as part of its protest against the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

African Examiner had reported that students, on Monday, blocked the access roads to both the local and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, leaving air passengers and others stranded.

Notably the chairman, NANS National Task Force, ‘EndASUUstrike,’ Olumide Ojo, said students did not protest at the Apapa Port as earlier scheduled for Tuesday to allow them strategise and plan for an impactful protest on Wednesday.

Ojo said, “We decided to use today (Tuesday) to appraise our protest on Monday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. By tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, we will be grounding the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja and Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“We will also be at Iwo Road, Ibadan where we will hold a press conference. It will be a simultaneous action. On Thursday, our colleagues in the South-South and South East will mobilise for a showdown too.”

The Coordinator of the South West Zone D of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji, also confirmed the Wednesday plan, saying “Yes, there will be protests at the Abuja Airport on Wednesday.”

Also speaking, the National President, NANS, Usman Barambu, said Nigerian students had overstayed at home, saying the government should open the universities so that students could go back to school.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government on Tuesday warned the students against moves to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind members of the public that any move to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road (or any routes) to express dissatisfaction, is unacceptable and a prelude to the breakdown of law and order.

“The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest. Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions.”

Also, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said security operatives have been deployed to Abuja airport.