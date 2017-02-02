Cameroon Kick out Ghana to Reach AFCON Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cameroon will face Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after two second-half strikes saw off Ghana.

Both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock before Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui took advantage of atrocious defending from a free-kick to lash in the opener in the 72nd minute.

With seconds remaining Christian Bassogog sealed victory when he applied a deft finish to a counter-attack.

Ghana went close through Wakaso Mubarak and Christian Atsu.

Panathinaikos midfielder Wakaso tested keeper Fabrice Ondoa will a brilliant bending free-kick, and Newcastle’s flying winger Atsu saw his angled strike drift past Cameroon’s upright by inches.

Aside from those two chances, the Black Stars – who last won the competition in 1982 – underwhelmed against a side who were clear second favourites going into the match.

As for coach Hugo Broos’ Indomitable Lions, they are into their first final since they lost to Egypt in 2008.

BBC

